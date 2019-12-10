CPSO: Bossier man wakes to find himself under arrest

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A welfare check on a man reported to be sleeping in his car in the parking lot of a Mansfield Road restaurant led to his arrest on drugs and weapon charges.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Alvin Slay received a call Saturday, Dec. 7 about a “suspicious” man who was reportedly sleeping in a running car for more than two hours in the parking lot of a restaurant.

Dep. Slay and K-9 Deputy Bryant Mendolia went to the 9400 block of Mansfield Road to check on the man’s welfare, and deputies say once they arrived, they smelled marijuana and found 33-year-old Alford T. Harris of Bossier City fast asleep in his car.

Deputies say they found a large amount of marijuana in the console, a jar of marijuana in the backseat, and two jars of marijuana in the trunk. Authorities also recovered 11 Xanax pills and a stolen handgun.

Harris is booked in the Caddo Correctional Center for schedule I with intent to distribute, possession of schedule IV, possession of a stolen firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm.

