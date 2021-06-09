CPSO chase ends with arrest of alleged truck thieves, ages 14 and 15

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish deputies arrested two teens overnight following a car chase with the stolen truck they were driving, according to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

At approximately 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the 5000 block of Town North Drive where the owner of a 2012 GMC Sierra reported his vehicle had just been stolen.

Deputies spotted the vehicle on Louisiana Highway 538 and started a pursuit that ended when the driver of the truck pulled into the Royal Inn motel on North Market.

The driver, age 15, ran to a room at the motel and his passenger, age 14, stayed in the vehicle.

Both were taken into custody by CPSO Cpl. Keith Morgan and CPSO Senior Deputy Matthew Frizzell.

CPSO Deputy Vincent Jackson said the suspects were part of a group that had been entering unlocked vehicles to steal items from inside. The vehicle was left unlocked and the suspects located a spare key inside.

The 15-year-old boy was arrested for aggravated flight, simple burglary of vehicle, and theft of a motor vehicle. The 14-year-old was arrested for simple burglary of a vehicle. Both were booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Facility.

The case remains under investigation.