CPSO: Cheer sponsor accused of stealing more than $5K from fundraisers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cheerleading sponsor at Judson Elementary has been arrested and charged with stealing money from school fundraisers, according to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

Precious Phillips, 31, is accused of stealing $5,165 from school fundraisers and cheerleader dues between 2018 and 2020.

On Friday, Phillips, also known as Precious McClenty, 31, turned herself in on a warrant obtained by CPSO Detective Jeremy Edward.

After being contacted by the Caddo Parish School Board, the CPSO initiated the investigation that led to the arrest warrant being issued.

Phillips was booked into Caddo Correctional Center for felony theft.