CPSO: Convenience store employee steps outside, is robbed at gunpoint

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Armed Robbery Picture 05.05_1501255515494.JPG

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect who robbed a convenience store employee at gunpoint Tuesday evening, according to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.  

It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday when an employee of the Super S Food & Fuel at 3910 Roy Road, stepped outside and was accosted by a suspect who pulled out a gun and robbed the employee of his money and cellphone.

The suspect left the scene and deputies searched for him throughout the night and early-morning hours, but were unable to find him.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss