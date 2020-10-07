CPSO: Convenience store employee steps outside, is robbed at gunpoint

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect who robbed a convenience store employee at gunpoint Tuesday evening, according to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday when an employee of the Super S Food & Fuel at 3910 Roy Road, stepped outside and was accosted by a suspect who pulled out a gun and robbed the employee of his money and cellphone.

The suspect left the scene and deputies searched for him throughout the night and early-morning hours, but were unable to find him.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

