CPSO: DEA investigation lands Shreveport man & ETX man behind bars on drug charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man and an East Texas man accused of distributing and possessing illegal drugs are behind bars following an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Michael Rossitter of Shreveport is charged with unauthorized use of a moveable, aggravated flight from an officer, and a CPSO warrant for distribution of schedule II. Dustin Tinney, 36, of Karnack, Texas, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

CPSO says agents were investigating Rossitter for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in Shreveport and Bossier City. On Tuesday, with the assistance of Louisiana State Police, agents tried to stop Rossitter in a stolen Nissan on Centenary Boulevard, however, Rossitter managed to get dodge authorities and fled the area.

He was later arrested on an outstanding warrant at a hotel in Bossier City. Agents say they seized about 37 grams of suspected methamphetamine from a vehicle he was in. They also recovered the stolen Nissan on Island Road in Shreveport.

A warrant for possession of methamphetamine is pending in Bossier Parish for the drugs seized as part of this investigation.

While recovering the stolen vehicle, agents spotted a 2001 Lexus Sedan occupied by Tinney and a woman. As they approached the Lexus, Tinney and the woman got out of the car and attempted to flee. Both were detained, and agents seized nearly 31 grams of suspected methamphetamine from inside Tinney’s car and 33 grams of marijuana on him.

Both men were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on their charges. The DEA Task Force includes deputies and officers from Caddo, Bossier, and Desoto parish sheriff’s offices, Shreveport Police, Louisiana State Police, and the DEA.