CPSO: Deputies arrest man for drugs, recover abandoned stash in Cross Lake

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man who led Caddo deputies on a pursuit, tossed evidence into Cross Lake, and burned his own truck to avoid capture is now in jail, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Frederick Rochell, 33, was arrested at his home on Malcom Street Wednesday following an investigation by the Caddo Sheriff’s Patrol Division.

Rochell first encountered deputies on Dec. 7 when Cpl. James Norwood attempted to stop Rochell’s truck for speeding. Rochell refused to stop and led deputies on a pursuit while throwing bags out of his vehicle over Cross Lake. Rochell drove to a neighborhood off South Lakeshore Drive where he then set his truck on fire and fled on foot.

On the following day, Sheriff’s Lt. Donna Jackson and Sgt. Chad Davis of the CPSO Marine Patrol returned to Cross Lake and searched the area where they found multiple bags on the shoreline. The bags contained a pistol, a large amount of marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and pills.

Deputies used paperwork found in the burned vehicle as well as the abandoned bags to help identify Rochell. On Dec. 9, Sgt. Richard Smith, K-9 Deputy Brock Bonds, and Norwood went to Rochell’s home, where he was taken into custody.

Rochell was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for aggravated flight from an officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with CDS, possession with intent to distribute schedule I, possession of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of legend drug.