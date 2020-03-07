CPSO deputies investigate early-morning shooting

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that happened early this morning in the Western Hills neighborhood.

The sheriff’s office was contacted shortly after 6:30 a.m. Saturday by 42-year-old Byron Wilcott, who reported being shot at his home in the 4200 block of Calderwood Drive, according to Caddo Parish Sheriff, Steve Prator.

Wilcott said he was inside at the front door heading out to his car when he heard several gunshots. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital with non-life-threatening wounds in the abdomen, wrist and thigh.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373 or go to the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

