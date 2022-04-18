GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An investigation into a report of a dog mauling on Friday ended with the seizure of guns and drugs and a Greenwood man headed back to prison.

Caddo sheriffs seized more than 13lbs of marijuana after responding to reports of a dog mauling. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

According to a release from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Derrick Johnson was arrested after deputies responded to a call that two dogs mauled their dog then dragged their dog to a home in the 4800 block of Fawn Lane just before 8:30 p.m.

Caddo deputies approached Johnson as he was exiting his vehicle. At that time they noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from Johnson’s car. Deputies learned that Johnson was a convicted felon, which led them to get a search warrant for the property.

During the search, deputies found two rifles, two pistols, and 13 large bags containing approximately 13.6 pounds of marijuana with a street value of nearly $62K.

Johnson was arrested and booked into Caddo Correctional Center and charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule I marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with a controlled deadly substance (CDS) and at-large dogs in municipalities, subdivision, other.