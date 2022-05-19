SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars, accused of printing fake checks and facing several additional drug and weapons charges.

Shreveport police responded to calls that someone was printing counterfeit checks in a motel room in the 5100 block of Westwood Park Drive. SPD contacted CPSO Det. Clarissa Harris when they learned a financial crime was believed to be in progress. CPSO assists SPD in investigating financial crimes.

Investigators say 48-year-old Marion Carthon was arrested after a search warrant turned up methamphetamine, pills, marijuana, smoking pipes, a handgun, and check-making equipment in the room.

He was arrested and booked into Caddo Correctional Center on charges of possession of schedule I, possession of schedule II, and illegal carrying of weapons. Carthon also had an active arrest warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.

The check fraud investigation is ongoing.