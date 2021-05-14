CPSO finds nearly 100 percent of sex offenders are compliant with registration requirements

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A recent operation found that nearly 100 percent of sex offenders in Caddo Parish are compliant with state law and registration requirements.

According to the CPSO Special Investigations Unit, this week deputies conducted a check of 400 sex offenders in Caddo Parish. The result of the operation was a 99 percent compliance rate among those offenders checked. Only four had moved without notifying authorities. Those cases remain under investigation, and deputies expect to obtain arrest warrants for the violators.

During the roundup, the SIU focused on Tier 2 and Tier 3 sex offenders throughout Caddo Parish, including the City of Shreveport. Sheriff Steve Prator said these offenders require the strictest rules for registration for the longest periods of time.

Registered sex offenders are required to keep their personal information such as address, place of employment, and contact information up-to-date. The Caddo Sheriff’s Office conducts regular checks to ensure offenders are abiding by the law.

There are nearly 800 total sex offenders registered in Caddo Parish.

The Sheriff is reminding citizens they can be notified of registered sex offenders living near their home or receive email alerts when a registered sex offender moves into their neighborhood by clicking on the Resources tab at caddosheriff.org or downloading the Caddo Sheriff’s app.