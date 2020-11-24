CPSO, Greenwood PD investigating overnight burglaries

GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and Greenwood Police Department are investigating a string of vehicle burglaries in Greenwood.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, between eight and ten vehicles were burglarized at the Woodlands Terrace and Greenwood apartments. Officers are also investigating more possible burglaries at the Southern Living RV Park.

This is still a developing situation, and we will bring you more updates as they become available.

