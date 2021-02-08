CPSO investigates infant death; her reported father jailed on unrelated charges

KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Although foul play is not suspected, an autopsy is being performed to determine the cause of death of a 2-month baby girl found dead in her Keithville home Sunday morning, while a man, reportedly her father, is behind bars on charges unrelated to the baby’s death.

Just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, 32-year-old Samuel Holloway was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on one count of domestic abuse battery and one count of domestic abuse child endangerment unrelated to the infant’s death.

Earlier in the day, at around 9:40 a.m., CPSO deputies responded to a call relating to the death of an infant in a home in the 900 block of Barron Road in Keithville. EMTs from Caddo Parish Fire District No. 6 also responded to the scene.

After she was pronounced dead, the baby’s body was released to the Caddo Parish Coroner, whose office performed an autopsy Monday morning.

Authorities are now waiting the formal autopsy report, but say preliminary information suggests the baby died of natural causes.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Holloway’s charges stemmed from an investigation following a call Saturday evening in which Holloway allegedly was battering the baby’s mother in the presence of three children inside the home.