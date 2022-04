SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Keithville man is behind bars, accused of physically abusing a child.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Gavin Turner was arrested after detectives received a report about the abuse on Sunday, April 24. After an interview with the juvenile and seeing evidence of bruises on the child’s body, Turner was booked into Caddo Correction Center.

Turner is charged with cruelty to juveniles and his bond is set at $20,000.