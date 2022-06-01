KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish detectives have arrested a Keithville woman accused of leaving a child home alone for days without food.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says the arrest comes as the result of an investigation prompted by a report made to the Louisiana Department of Children in early May. According to the May 5 report, 39-year-old Constance Cramer left a young child home alone for four days without food.

CPSO says their investigation led to Cramer’s arrest on Wednesday, May 31, by the United States Marshall’s Task Force in Monroe. Cramer was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on a charge of cruelty to juveniles.

Bond is set at $85,000. The sheriff’s office says Cramer’s transfer to Caddo Correctional Center from Ouachita Parish is pending.

The child has since been turned over to the custody of the Department of Child and Family Services.