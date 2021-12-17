CPSO: Large-scale meth dealer arrested following investigation by DEA

James Liles is off the streets after a traffic stop Tuesday in Caddo Parish led to the discovery of more than three kilograms of meth police say was intended for distribution, according to authorities. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A large-scale meth dealer is off the streets after a traffic stop Tuesday in Caddo Parish led to the discovery of more than three kilograms of meth police say was intended for distribution, according to authorities.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies found about seven grams of suspected methamphetamine and a Taurus 9 mm semi-automatic handgun in a vehicle driven by 43-year-old James Frances Liles when he was pulled over by deputies in the 9400 block of Walker Road in Shreveport.

Police say when narcotics and DEA Task Force agents searched Liles’ home at 108 Deville Place in Shreveport, they found three kilograms of suspected methamphetamine.

Liles was booked into Caddo Correctional Center for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, illegal carrying of weapons, and possession with intent to distribute over 28 grams of methamphetamine.