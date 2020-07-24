CPSO: Mooringsport man behind bars, accused of killing his 3-month-old nephew

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Mooringsport man is behind bars, accused of fatally injuring his three-month-old nephew after slamming him down on a couch in a bout of frustration two months ago.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Don Lee Johnson is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his three-month-old nephew. Johnson was arrested Friday following an investigation by Det. Larry Pierce.

It happened at 702A Ivy Street in Mooringsport. CPSO says Johnson had recently moved in with his sister and often babysat her two children, a three-month-old boy, and a five-year-old boy. On May 1, Johnson allegedly slammed the three-month-old boy down on a couch in an act of frustration.

The child reportedly died on May 6 from injuries received several days earlier while in Johnson’s care. The baby was discovered by his mother, who called 911 and attempted CPR but was unable to revive him. Medical personnel attributed his death to a traumatic brain injury.

Johnson is booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on his charges. A bond has not been set for him.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.