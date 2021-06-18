CPSO: Mooringsport woman arrested for dealing meth in Shreveport, Bossier City

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Mooringsport woman accused of selling methamphetamine in Shreveport and Bossier City is behind bars following an investigation by the DEA Task Force in Caddo Parish.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Kalynn Reeves Debusk is charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule II (meth), possession of schedule I (marijuana), possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, felon in possession of a firearm, and failure to report an accident (Caddo Parish warrant).

The arrest happened on Thursday, June 17 in the 7700 block of East Kings Highway. CPSO says was driving a black BMW when they pulled her over for a traffic stop.

While searching her car, agents recovered about 50 grams of meth, two grams of synthetic marijuana, a meth smoking pipe, drug scales, and a loaded .380 caliber handgun.

Debusk was taken into custody and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on her charges.