CPSO: Office Depot employees jailed on theft charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two employees accused of stealing from the Office Depot in Shreveport now sit in jail on theft charges.

Nicholas Page and Dakhari Morgan, both 24, were arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing over $15,000 from the business.

According to Sheriff Steve Prator, Page and Morgan, who worked at the store in the 8200 block of Jewella Ave., are accused of placing orders for delivery and manipulating the computer system to show there was no charge for the items. The items were then shipped to a relative of one of the employees and later sold on Ebay.

Page and Morgan were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for theft.

