CPSO: One man shot on S. Perdue Street in Vivian

VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Vivian where a man was injured by gunfire Tuesday evening.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. in the 400 block of S. Perdue Street. Deputies say when they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, and there is no word on his condition. This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.