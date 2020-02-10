CPSO: Plain Dealing woman charged with identity theft

Ashley Lee, 31, was charged with identity theft after allegedly stealing a patient’s credit card information and using it to pay for food deliveries. (Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Plain Dealing woman is behind bars, accused of using a hospital patient’s credit card information to pay for DoorDash, Waitr, and Grubhub.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Ashley Lee was charged with identity theft. Lee turned herself in to authorities on Friday, Feb. 7 after learning she was the subject of an investigation.

Lee is accused of using the victim’s credit card and spending $562 on the food delivery services. Deputies say they think she took the victim’s credit card information without their knowledge.

An arrest warrant was issued following an investigation led by Detective. Jeremy Edward. Lee was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

CPSO says due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), they can not say if Lee was a patient or not when she used the stolen credit card.

