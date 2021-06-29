CPSO: Raid ends with arrest of Shreveport man, $100K worth of drugs found in his garage

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man has been arrested and thousands of dollars worth of drugs have been recovered following a bust in the Cedar Grove neighborhood Monday.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Randy Pugh is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana/THC.

It happened just before 1 p.m. on Monday, June 29 in the 7300 block of Henderson Street. CPSO says agents with the DEA Task Force, Caddo Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana State Police showed up Pugh’s home and searched his garage.

(Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities looked through a large crate in the bed of Pugh’s truck and found 121 kilograms (267 pounds) of THC edible candies, 35 kilos (78 pounds) of marijuana, 144 grams of THC oil, and seven THC vape pens. Agents also seized $6,260 in cash from Pugh. The total value of the bust was about $100,000.

Pugh was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on his charges.