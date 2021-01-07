CPSO searching for person of interest in house burglary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Caddo deputies need your help finding a man who may have information about a house burglary on Christmas Eve.

The burglary happened shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24 in the 3200 block of Bert Kouns.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the man in the photo was believed to be in the area at the time of the break-in and deputies want to question him.

Anyone who can help identify this man is asked to contact Det. Matt Purgerson at (318) 675-2170 or Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.