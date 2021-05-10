CPSO seeks help identifying a couple who may be connected to Walmart theft

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators are asking for help in finding a male and female who may be connected to a recent theft from Walmart.

Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, on April 24, more than $7,500 in merchandise was stolen from Walmart at 4701 Northport Blvd. in Shreveport.

CPSO says a male and female who are wanted for questioning were seen leaving the store in a gray Mercedes.

Detectives were able to lift shots of the man who is possibly involved and asks anyone who might know his identity and/or whereabouts to give CPSO Detective Mike King at (318) 681-0700 or Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss