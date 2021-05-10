CPSO seeks help identifying a couple who may be connected to Walmart theft

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators are asking for help in finding a male and female who may be connected to a recent theft from Walmart.

Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, on April 24, more than $7,500 in merchandise was stolen from Walmart at 4701 Northport Blvd. in Shreveport.

CPSO says a male and female who are wanted for questioning were seen leaving the store in a gray Mercedes.

Detectives were able to lift shots of the man who is possibly involved and asks anyone who might know his identity and/or whereabouts to give CPSO Detective Mike King at (318) 681-0700 or Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.