CPSO seeks information about car theft

KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a man who may have information about a stolen vehicle on September 16.

According to Caddo Parish Office, a white 2017 Hyundai Sante Fe was stolen from the 9800 block of Snyder Road in Keithville.

A man was reportedly seen getting out of the stolen vehicle later that Monday night at Murphy’s gas station on Arline Drive in Bossier City.

Shreveport police recovered the abandoned vehicle in the 800 block of Lark Avenue on September 19.

Anyone who can identify the person in these photographs is asked to contact Det. Matt Lucky with the Caddo Sheriff’s Office at 681-0700 or Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at 673-7373.