CPSO seeks public’s help to ID man accused of robbing CEFCO store on N. Market Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish deputies are asking the public to help them identify a man who allegedly robbed a convenience store with a knife in north Shreveport last weekend.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the armed robbery happened Saturday, October 31 just after 3:00 a.m. in the 5800 block of North Market.

Deputies say a man walked into the CEFCO store with a knife and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the man fled on foot southbound.

The alleged robber is described by deputies as standing 5’10 or 5’11 tall, who was wearing a white sweater with a blue heart design, and a dark bandana mask. He was also carrying a children’s backpack-style purse.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged robber’s identity is asked to call Caddo Sheriff’s Det. Chris Daniel at 675-2170 or Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 673-7373.

