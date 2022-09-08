CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is in custody at the Caddo Correctional Center, accused of molesting and having sex with a child on two separate occasions.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, an investigation by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Youth Services division led to the arrest of 29-year-old Jorge Gomez-Vasquez Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office says their investigators found that Gomez-Vasquez molested a child in 2019 and allegedly had sexual intercourse with a juvenile in 2022.

Gomez-Vasquez was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on charges of molestation of a juvenile and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Anyone with information that can help in this investigation is urged to contact Det. Ray Saunders at (318) 422-7097.