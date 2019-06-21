CPSO: Shreveport man arrested for twenty counts of identity thefts

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is facing twenty counts of identity thefts.

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputies say Cody Wayne Lyell of Shreveport stole over $4,000.00 using victims’ identities, debit and credit cards.

Deputies say Lyell admitted he took photographs of customer’s cards while he was employed at McDonald’s, located on North Market Street, for about three years. Lyell also admitted he used one of the victim’s identities to open a bank account and forge a check in the attempt to defraud the bank.

Lyell was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for bank fraud and twenty counts of identity thefts. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia at the time of booking.

