CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is in jail after the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says he planned to kill African Americans at the Caddo Courthouse.

According to CPSO, 41-year-old Patrick Duffy sent a message to a person that knows him about his plan to “blow up” the courthouse in Shreveport and kill African Americans.

The sheriff’s office says it learned of the shared threat Monday and launched an investigation.

A warrant was issued for Duffy, and he was arrested at his home Monday night. Duffy is charged with one count of communicating false information of a planned arson and one count of hate crime.

Duffy’s bond is $50,000 for each charge.