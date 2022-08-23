Jacob Butler is charged with possession of child pornography and sexual abuse of animals. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man arrested Monday in Caddo Parish on dozens of counts of child pornography and sexual abuse of animals is now facing dozens more after investigators say they found new evidence.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Jacob Butler now faces 141 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 79 counts of sexual abuse of an animal, bringing the total counts to 220.

During the initial investigation, the sheriff’s office says detectives searched Butler’s devices and found 29 images of child pornography involving children as young as 4 years old and 41 images depicting sexual abuse of dogs and horses.

Butler was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center, where he remains in held without bond.