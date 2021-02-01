CPSO: Shreveport man jailed, accused of sexually assaulting minor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is sitting behind bars for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jacoys Thomas, 19, of Shreveport, is accused of sexually assaulting a minor child multiple times over the past several years.

The sheriff’s office says Thomas was arrested on Friday after an investigation by CPSO Juvenile Detective Ray Saunders.

Thomas was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on one count of third-degree rape. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.