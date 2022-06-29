SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman is behind bars, accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday a cyber crimes detective was alerted by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation about possible pornography usage on social media. The detective then started an investigation which led him to find that 28-year-old Katasha Prier sent nude photos of herself to a teenager under the age of 17.

Prier was arrested Tuesday and booked into Caddo Correctional Center.