CPSO: Suspect wanted in attempted homicide in custody

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A suspect believed to be responsible for the attempted murder of a 40-year-old man in north Shreveport was arrested Tuesday, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A warrant for the arrest of 19-year-old Dalston Scott Mosley, was issued earlier Tuesday, and Mosely was taken into custody around 8 that night at his home in the 9800 block of Cook Road.

Allegedly, the stabbing took place during an argument between Mosley and the victim.

