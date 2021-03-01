CPSO: Two arrested after narcotics agents visit with a search warrant

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two men have been arrested after a search warrant revealed a whole lot of drugs and cash in their home, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Mitchell, 53, and 49-year-old Marcellus Gay were arrested after agents with the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit on Friday paid them a visit to execute a search warrant at 6814 West Canal Boulevard.

The warrant was not issued in vein, as agents recovered 28 bags (approximately nine grams) of cocaine, four bags (approximately 52 grams) of marijuana, five dosage units of Hydrocodone, two firearms and $1,000 in cash.

Mitchell was arrested for possession with intent to distribute schedule I (marijuana), possession of schedule II (Hydrocodone) and possession of a firearm with CDS, while Gay was arrested for possession with intent to distribute schedule II (cocaine).

Both men were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.