CPSO: Two men arrested in connection with body found near Wallace Lake

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two men were arrested Sunday morning in connection with a body discovered near Wallace Lake Road.

According to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator, deputies were called to Cameron Park at 5:17 p.m. on Saturday after two teenagers found a suspicious bundle in a grassy area near the parking lot.

Deputies responded and confirmed the bundle was a deceased male wrapped in two comforters.

The victim was identified as 33-year-old Rodney Christopher Nordby.

According to CPSO, evidence led to the arrest of two suspects, 24-year-old Daniel Haire and 27- year-old Dillon Charles Brown.

Dillon Brown

(Photo courtesy: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Daniel Haire

(Photo courtesy: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

CPSO says both men were located and arrested around 8:00 a.m. on Sunday at Brown’s residence in the 200 block of Justin Avenue in Shreveport.

The two men are booked into Caddo Correctional Center.

Haire was charged with second-degree murder. Brown was charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

According to information released by the sheriff’s office, CPSO Det. Matt Lucky said the murder happened Thursday night in Shreveport at Haire’s residence in the 100 block of Swedes Avenue. Nordby was visiting Haire when Haire shot him in the chest with a crossbow during a disagreement. Haire enlisted Brown’s help to dispose of Nordby’s body, which was wrapped in comforters then left near the parking lot at Cameron Park early Friday morning.

Nordby was identified through fingerprint comparison by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s investigators.