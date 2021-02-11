CPSO warns residents about recent scam

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a recent scam.

According to CPSO, several people have told deputies that they have recently been contacted by scammers. The scammer tells the person they will be arrested because their car was involved in drug activity. They then demand money or gift cards to keep the person out of jail.

The spoofed phone numbers belong to the the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Shreveport Police Department.

CPSO detectives are telling residents not to fall for it.