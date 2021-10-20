Crash leaves 1 dead 1 injured after failing to stop

KORAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — One person was killed and another injured after a crash Wednesday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Hwy 527 and Fairview Point Road in Koran.

According to Louisiana State Police, 64-year-old Iris Dixon was driving a 2006 Mazda Miata northbound when she failed to stop at a stop sign, entering Hwy 527, and was struck by a 2005 Dodge pickup. The pickup driver, 61-year-old Robert Cheatwood, was traveling east on Hwy 527.

Dixon was wearing her seatbelt, but suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. Cheatwood was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they do not suspect Dixon was impaired. Toxicology samples were taken for analysis and the crash remains under investigation.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop G, in 2021, they have investigated 28 fatal crashes resulting in 30 deaths.