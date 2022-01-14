Credit card scams lose Texarkana businesses thousands

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Police Department is warning businesses of potential credit card scams after multiple stores in the area were hit this week.

Police say there have been three incidents over the last few days where people used fake credit cards to make some big purchases. They say the scam artists are using blank credit cards to trick cashiers into believing that the transaction is being run as credit even though the back of the card has instructions to run it as cash.





Authorities say the three businesses that were hit have suffered a loss of $10,000 worth of products combined. These scam artists are picking up high-priced electronics and gift cards. Police say there may be other businesses affected by this they are not yet aware of.

Officer Shawn Vaughn urges business owners to educate their employees on the types of scams that can happen. If you see something off don’t be afraid to ask for help.

“If they have something that doesn’t feel right, or something that, or somebody comes through, have somebody come over there and look at it and have two sets of eyes that are doing it because typically that’s going to be enough to put a stop to it.”

Police believe the people committing these crimes are traveling scam artists and they’re probably already in another town