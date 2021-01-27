Credit card skimmer found on gas pump at Marshall convenience store

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A credit card skimmer was found at a Marshall, Texas, convenience store Monday, according to Marshall police.

The skimmer device was found on Pump No. 1 at Sam’s Food Mart, 1800 Victory Drive in Marshall.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Credit card skimmers are devices added to gas pumps or ATMs. As the card is swiped into a reader with a skimmer, criminals gain access to your personal information.

If paying at a gas pump, we urge Marshall citizens to follow these easy steps to minimize your chance of becoming a victim:

* Look to ensure the security tape on the cabinet has not been torn or damaged.

* Save your receipt.

* Check your bank statements.

* In the future, you may also contact the Texas Department of Agriculture at 1-800-TELL-TDA to inspect a pump if you believe there is a skimmer.