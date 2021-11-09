Crime Stoppers ask for video, photos of Texarkana Halloween shooting: reward offered

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KTAL/KSHV) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department is asking the public for photos and video from inside the venue of the Halloween party shooting.

Police say they have some images but have not confirmed if there are any pictures or videos of the party inside Octavia’s in Texarkana. They estimated that there were at least a couple hundred people in the venue when the shootings occurred.

TTPD is asking that anyone with video or photos inside the venue during, or prior to, the shooting contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at (903) 798-3116 or contact Crime Stoppers.

So far the ongoing investigation has led to the arrest of Andre Morine, 24, and Keuntae McElroy, 21 for the shooting that happened just before midnight on October 30. 20-year-old Javon Gooden of Texarkana, Texas was killed and nine others injured. Morine has been charged with murder and McElroy has been charged with murder and nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Both are booked in the Bi-State Jail.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for any information that may lead to an arrest. You can call (903) 793-STOP. Tips can be anonymous. You can log onto www.p3tips.com to submit tips via the web.

For a secure and password-protected mobile app for smart devices, go to the App Store and download the free “P3tips” mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address. Anonymity is guaranteed.

Both the website and the mobile app feature integrated Two-Way Dialog capabilities which allow the tipster to come back and provide additional information to their tip at any time.

They also provide a secure way for the coordinator to ask the tipster questions pertaining to a tip if detectives have further questions regarding the tip.

Both P3 mobile app and www.p3tips.com make it possible for reward information website is so that reward information can be given to the tipster upon request through the same secure and encrypted interface.