Crime Stoppers asking for help in Bossier homicide investigation, cash reward being offered

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Crime Stoppers is asking the community for help in solving Bossier City’s latest homicide.

According to the Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Division, on Sept. 28 Geri Judd was found dead inside her apartment after officers responded to a welfare check at the Santa Fe Apartments in the 4800 block of E. Texas St.

Following an autopsy, investigators determined that Judd’s death was a homicide.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or visit www.p3tips.com.

You can also submit a tip by contacting the Bossier City Police Department at (318) 741-8610.