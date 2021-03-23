Crime Stoppers offering reward for identity of suspect in Walmart theft

SPD has released images of a woman they suspect to be involved in a theft at a local Walmart. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman suspected of being involved in a theft at a local Walmart.

The incident happened on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the Walmart on East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and was captured by the store’s surveillance cameras. Investigators have released images that were taken from the security footage in hopes that someone can help identify the suspect.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone who can identify this woman is urged to call (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 21-037766 with your tip.