Crime Stoppers on the hunt for two women accused of using fake money in Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Crime Stoppers seeks help identifying two women that went into a local Bossier business and tried to use fake money.

According to Bossier Crime Stoppers, just before 6 p.m. on June 24, two women walked into the Soap Opera laundromat in the 900 block of Benton Road, each with a handful of $20 bills, and tried to get change back from the change machine.

Crime Stoppers says after trying multiple times and failing, they went to the register and were able to get change for one $20 bill before leaving a gray SUV, possibly a KIA.

One woman had on a black shirt and black pants, and the other had on a red tank top and white shorts with several tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.