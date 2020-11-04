Crime Stoppers seeks help identifying man accused in Shreveport burglary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives are asking for your help to identify a man believed to be responsible for breaking into a Shreveport home.

According to Crime Stoppers, the burglary happened on Oct. 27 in the 4400 block of Olga St.

Investigators were able to get video footage of the suspect from the resident and released the video to the public in hopes of getting the suspect identified.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify this suspect to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

Include CAD # 20-165769 with your tip.

