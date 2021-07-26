Crime Stoppers seeks ID of man who burglarized airport hangars, stole two vehicles

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers is on the hunt for a man that burglarized two airport hangars and stole two vehicles.

According to Crime Stoppers, on July 24, a man was caught on surveillance video from the Shreveport Regional Airport allegedly burglarizing two airport hangars before stealing two vehicles.

Crime stoppers say while the suspect was inside of one of the hangers he attempted to steal a vehicle but was unsuccessful.

The suspect then went to another hangar where he was able to steal a vehicle and leave. He later abandoned that vehicle before going back to the same hangar and stealing another vehicle which was later recovered the next day at a location away from the airport.

Police are asking anyone with information about this crime to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.