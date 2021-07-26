Crime Stoppers seeks ID of woman allegedly using fake money at Circle K in Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Crime Stoppers is looking to identify a woman that is accused of using counterfeit money at Circle K.

According to the Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force, on July 10, a woman went into the Circle K located on 2001 Old Minden Road and paid for some food items with a $10 bill. The clerk realized after the customer left that the bill was counterfeit.

This is the fourth incident reported in July where someone has used counterfeit money, according to the Bossier Crime Stoppers Facebook.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.