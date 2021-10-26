Crime Stoppers tip leads to armed robbery suspect arrest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say they arrested a man suspected of armed robbery earlier this month after a tip helped locate him.

The JJJ store on the 4200 block of Hollywood Avenue reported an attempted robbery on Oct 8. The detectives and the Tactical Robbery Unit captured photos of the suspect, Jeremy Jones, from surveillance footage in the store just before the robbery attempt.

In a statement on their Facebook page today Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers said a tip led to the arrest of Jones, who is now booked in Caddo Correctional Center. His bond is set at $200,000.

According to police Jones was previously arrested in 2016 for armed robbery.