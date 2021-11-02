Crime Stoppers tip pays off: Suspect in Friday night homicide arrested in Tupelo, Miss.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A tip to Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers in connection with a late Friday night fatal shooting led to the arrest of a suspect in a weekend homicide

Black was arrested by agents from the US Marshals Violent Offender Task Force in Tupelo, Miss. He now is awaiting extradition back to Caddo Parish.

SPD detectives worked through the weekend following up on investigative leads regarding this murder.

Thanks to information developed during the investigation and a crime stoppers tip, they were able to identify Black as the suspect in this case.

Armed with that information SPD detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Black charging him with one count of second-degree murder.

Detective have not been able to recover the firearm used in the homicide and are asking anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of that firearm to contact detectives at 318-673-6955.

The information can be relayed anonymously by contacting Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318- 673-7373 or via their app P3Tips. Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip service that does not want your name, just your information.