CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office is encouraging businesses to take advantage of a crimefighting tool.

Guardian Alarm Systems is partnering with CPSO to catch criminals. It combines a camera and alarm system to alert deputies of trespassing on business property and possible theft in real-time.

A video from H and W Marine on Greenwood Road showed a suspect trying to steal a four-wheeler in July.

“I need a police dispatch. Someone is in the back of the property on the I-20 side. We can see them on camera right now,” said a communications officer.”

Deputies said this business had been hit several times in the past, but the suspect did not get away this time.

“They had a motion sensor that was able to inform us where the gentleman was, what he was doing, up until the point we apprehended him. With cameras and these new alarm systems, we are able to catch these bad guys a little easier,” said Cpl. Alvin Slay of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to CPSO, the alarm system is helping apprehend more suspects now than ever.

You can contact Guardian Alarms Systems to register your business.