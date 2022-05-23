SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s back to the drawing board for the man convicted of manslaughter in a February 2020 crossbow killing, while his co-defendant is going home.

Daniel Haire, 26, was charged with second-degree murder in the February 2020 death of 22-year-old Rodney Nordby, but after a week-long trial, on May 12, a Caddo Parish jury handed down a conviction for the lesser charge of manslaughter. The jury also convicted Haire of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, after a firearm was found in the backseat of the car he was riding in when he was arrested.

Monday, Haire’s sentencing was delayed to additional charges filed by the Caddo Parish District Attorney, while the case of Dillon Brown, Haire’s 31-year-old co-defendant, was resolved.

Dillon Brown

Brown was charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, in that he helped Haire dispose of Nordby’s body, along with a firearms possession charge, was not tried with Haire, but instead testified for the state in Haire’s trial.

Monday, before Haire appeared in court, Brown pleaded guilty to one count of attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, in exchange for the accessory after the fact to second-degree murder were dropped. He was sentenced to three years of hard labor on the firearms charge, gave him credit for time served and three years of supervised probation.

Brown will be discharged from CCC sometime Monday afternoon or evening.

Haire, however, is looking at a very long stretch before he goes home again.

While the maximum sentence for a manslaughter conviction is 40 years, while conviction of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon carries with it a mandatory sentence of from 10-15 years without benefits, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office isn’t satisfied.

Later in the morning after Brown’s case was resolved, Assistant Caddo District Attorney Kodie Smith brought a new charge to the table, a “multiple offender bill” against Haire.

A multiple – or habitual – offender bill is a game-changer in that when someone who is convicted of a felony had several previous felony charges the state can “multiple bill” the defendant and if a judge rules in favor of the prosecution, the defendant is sentenced to additional years behind bars.

The judge will rule on the new charge and sentence Haire on June 23.