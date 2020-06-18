Customs seizes counterfeit designer masks in Shreveport, New Orleans

by: WGNO Web Desk

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTAL/WGNO) – Nearly 1,000 counterfeit masks have been seized by Federal agents in Shreveport.

US Customs and Border Patrol officers found the masks in shipments from China and Vietnam.

Nearly 1,00 masks were found in Shreveport with fake ‘Chanel’ logos, while another 1,200 masks, some with ‘Gucci’ logos, were confiscated in New Orleans.

Agents say seizing the knock-off masks keeps potentially harmful counterfeit items off the streets and protects the designer brands.   

